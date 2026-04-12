Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Crush 705 Modified Bike Silencers In Crackdown | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City police have intensified action against noisy modified motorcycles, destroying 705 illegal silencers seized during a special drive.

The crackdown was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar. Traffic police launched the campaign in March to curb loud and disturbing noise caused by modified Bullet motorcycles on city roads.

According to officials, action was taken against 1,028 Bullet and other two-wheelers during the drive. A total of 705 modified silencers were seized. These were later crushed using a road roller in a public destruction exercise, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Subhash Bhujang.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Sharmishta Gharge Walawalkar, Police Inspector Rajesh Yadav, Avinash Aghav, Assistant Police Inspector Hareshwar Ghuge, Sunil Karale, and Sachin Mirdhe, were present during the action.

Police said the drive was launched in response to growing complaints from citizens about loud and irritating noise from modified silencers, especially on Bullet motorcycles.

Officials added that the focus will now shift to garages and mechanics who modify silencers to increase noise levels. Strict action will be taken against those violating traffic norms or engaging in such illegal modifications.

Police have warned that enforcement will continue and urged vehicle owners to follow rules and avoid using modified silencers that cause public nuisance.