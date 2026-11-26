Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Bust Prostitution Racket At Talaowadi Farmhouse, Rescue 2 Women; 2 Accused Booked Under Immoral Traffic Act | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police has uncovered a prostitution racket operating in Talaowadi, within the jurisdiction of the Pishor Police Station. Acting on information that women vulnerable due to their poor financial circumstances, lack of education, and helplessness were being exploited for prostitution for the perpetrators' personal financial gain, the police laid a trap and carried out the operation.

In this operation, two victimized women were rescued, and a case has been registered against two individuals under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Items including mobile phones and packets of condoms with a total value of ₹12,080 were seized from the scene.

Assistant Police Inspector Sarla Gadekar of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit received information from a confidential informant that a sex racket was being operated at a farmhouse located in the fields near Talaowadi village. Godhabai Chhoturam Maher and Ganesh Chhoturam Maher (both residents of Talawwadi, Kannad Taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District) were exploiting the financial hardships and vulnerability of women to force them into prostitution.

Acting on this information, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sarla Gadekar set a trap in the vicinity of the house at around 9.30 pm on November 24, 2026. During the operation, the police deployed a 'dummy' customer to verify the situation. When the dummy customer asked Ganesh Maher for a woman for the purpose of sexual relations, Maher agreed to provide one. He then accepted 500 [rupees] from the dummy customer and directed him to a tin-roofed room on the premises, assuring him that a woman would be sent there.

The police had instructed the dummy customer to provide a pre-arranged signal once inside the room. Accordingly, after Ganesh Maher brought a woman into the room, the decoy customer signaled the team. The police immediately conducted a raid and rescued the woman. During a subsequent search of the premises, another victim was discovered in a separate room made of corrugated metal sheets. In total, two women were rescued.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav and Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Swami. Assistant Police Inspector Sarla Gadekar, Police Sub-Inspector Swapnil Narwade, and police personnel Dilip Salve, Kapil Bankar, Ishad Pathan, Bhagyashree Chavan, and Manisha Salvi participated in this operation.