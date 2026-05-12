Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Ban Laser Lights Near Airport Till July 5 | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate has banned the use of laser and beam lights around the city airport to prevent possible accidents during aircraft take-off and landing. The order will remain in force till July 5.

Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar issued the order after concerns were raised that powerful laser and beam lights used during weddings, parties and social events could distract pilots and affect visibility near the airport.

According to police, such lights are commonly used at farmhouses, function halls and public programmes. Officials said the bright beams can interfere with a pilot’s vision while operating aircraft, increasing the risk of serious accidents.

The ban has been imposed under Section 163 (1) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The restriction applies within a 15-kilometre radius of the airport area falling under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate limits.

Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the order. Officials said offenders could face action under relevant provisions of the law and other applicable Acts.

Commissioner Praveen Pawar appealed to owners of function halls, farmhouse operators and organisers of weddings and social events to strictly follow the directive and avoid the use of laser and beam lights in the restricted zone.