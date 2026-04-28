Navi Mumbai Police Seek 6-Foot Visual Barrier On Kalamboli Highway After Fatal Flight-Watching Crashes Near NMIA

Police demand runway view barrier after repeated accidents on Kalamboli–JNPT highway stretch | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 28: Navi Mumbai police and traffic officials have repeatedly appealed to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to erect a view barrier from T-Point to the Kalamboli highway, citing multiple fatal accidents caused by people gathering to watch aircraft landings and take-offs at the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Three fatal accidents reported this year

At least three fatal accidents have been reported this year on the Kalamboli–JNPT stretch, where motorists frequently stop to watch and record aircraft movements.

"People stopping on this stretch is directly or indirectly responsible for these accidents," Police Inspector Audumber Patil from Kalamboli Traffic said.

On March 21, Sachin Raju Avatade (38) died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Karanjade exit. On the same day, Vinay Dashrath Sonawane (30) was fatally injured when his bike was struck by an unknown vehicle on the Kalamboli–JNPT highway near the same stretch.

In another incident on April 25, Mohammad Asif Adhikari (50) died after his motorcycle collided with a speeding Eicher tempo near Chinchpada Bridge. According to police, Adhikari was looking towards the flight while riding and met with the accident.

Crowds causing congestion and danger

Police said the stretch near the JNPT–Kalamboli circle on National Highway has become a major safety concern, with people halting vehicles along the roadside to film flights. The trend has led to traffic congestion and dangerous driving conditions, especially during weekends when crowds gather in large numbers.

“Despite repeated warnings, people continue to stop their vehicles to watch and record flights, putting lives at risk,” Patil said.

Officials demand six-foot wall

Authorities have urged NHAI to install a visual barrier to block the direct view of the runway. Until then, police presence has been increased, particularly during evening hours, to manage traffic and disperse crowds. Officials have reiterated their appeal to citizens to prioritise safety and avoid engaging in such risky behaviour.

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The visual barrier would be a six-foot-tall wall that would block the view of the runway, PI Patil added. Besides PI Patil, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare from Panvel City Police Station has also been writing to NHAI requesting the visual barrier. "No action has been taken yet and we hope NHAI takes the issue seriously," PI Patil added.

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