Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Panchayat Samiti Member Seeks High-Level Probe Into Alleged Inadequate Nullah Cleaning In Waluj | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alleging that the cleaning of natural drains (nullahs) in the CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar-1 area was inadequate, Panchayat Samiti member Dattatray Varshe submitted a memorandum to the CIDCO administration on Wednesday, demanding a high-level inquiry into the work.

Residents raise health concerns

The memorandum stated that due to alleged negligence by the CIDCO administration, the natural drains in the Waluj area remain like open sewers throughout the year. These open drains have raised health concerns among local residents and increased the risk of diseases such as dengue, malaria and pneumonia.

This year, the necessary cleaning of the natural drains was not carried out even before the monsoon. Citing concerns over public health, citizens had submitted a memorandum to the administration on July 17, demanding that the drains be cleaned.

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Residents submit memorandum

Nitin Vavre, Vijay Patil, Sunil Bharad, Rahul Magar, Namdev Jadhav, Ganesh Pawar, Anita Waghmare, Ganga Bharad, Kalpana Patil, Dwarka Jadhav, Ashwini Patil and others were present.