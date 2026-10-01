 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Booked For Carrying Country-Made Pistol In Bajaj Nagar
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Booked For Carrying Country-Made Pistol In Bajaj Nagar

On Wednesday, between around 11.30pm and midnight, a police patrol team spotted the accused, Kantheshwar Govind Bhoyewar (36), allegedly carrying a country-made pistol tucked into his waistband while roaming on the service road opposite Trupti Guest House in Bajaj Nagar

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 01, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Booked For Carrying Country-Made Pistol In Bajaj Nagar
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Booked For Carrying Country-Made Pistol In Bajaj Nagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC police arrested a man for allegedly carrying an unlicensed country-made pistol on the service road in front of Trupti Guest House in Bajaj Nagar late on Wednesday night. A pistol worth ₹20,000 was seized from his possession, and a case has been registered.

On Wednesday, between around 11.30pm and midnight, a police patrol team spotted the accused, Kantheshwar Govind Bhoyewar (36), allegedly carrying a country-made pistol tucked into his waistband while roaming on the service road opposite Trupti Guest House in Bajaj Nagar.

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Bhoyewar is originally from Kautekallur in Deglur taluka of Nanded district and currently resides in Pawannagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji.

Police searched him and allegedly recovered a country-made pistol with a black plastic-covered grip and magazine.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by police personnel Surajkumar Agrawal (38). Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Sangle is conducting further investigation.

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