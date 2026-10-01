Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Booked For Carrying Country-Made Pistol In Bajaj Nagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC police arrested a man for allegedly carrying an unlicensed country-made pistol on the service road in front of Trupti Guest House in Bajaj Nagar late on Wednesday night. A pistol worth ₹20,000 was seized from his possession, and a case has been registered.

On Wednesday, between around 11.30pm and midnight, a police patrol team spotted the accused, Kantheshwar Govind Bhoyewar (36), allegedly carrying a country-made pistol tucked into his waistband while roaming on the service road opposite Trupti Guest House in Bajaj Nagar.

Bhoyewar is originally from Kautekallur in Deglur taluka of Nanded district and currently resides in Pawannagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji.

Police searched him and allegedly recovered a country-made pistol with a black plastic-covered grip and magazine.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by police personnel Surajkumar Agrawal (38). Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Sangle is conducting further investigation.