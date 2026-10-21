Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NSS Volunteers Visit Lanji Village To Study Rural Development Initiatives | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team from the National Service Scheme (NSS) department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University visited the model village of Lanji in Mahur taluka of Nanded district to study its rural development initiatives.

The NSS team inspected various initiatives undertaken in the village, which has set a benchmark for rural development through community participation, water conservation, sanitation and unity among residents.

The university organised the study tour to explore solutions to drought conditions in the Marathwada region. The primary objective was to understand how Lanji overcame adverse circumstances to achieve development. Through the collaborative efforts of Maruti Rekulwar and local residents, several initiatives have been implemented, bringing significant changes to the village.

Water conservation projects have yielded positive results. Furthermore, the village has developed agricultural, industrial and educational facilities comparable to those in large cities. It now has livestock healthcare services, self-help groups, smart schools and a CCTV camera system for security. Free internet and Wi-Fi access have also been made available throughout the village.

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The study visit was attended by NSS Director Dr Sominath Khade, District Coordinator Dr Anant Kangare, Dr Chandrashekhar Kale, Dr Vitthal Gadekar, Dr Bharat Dhotre, Dr Virbhadra Kallave, Dr Balaji Maind and Dr Arun Daitkar Patil.

Programme Officers Dr Dilip Foke, Dr Rajendra Bhagat, Sham Banswal, Navnath Mahalkar, Om Jagdhane, Anil Malkar and Sunil Paithane were also present, along with NSS volunteers Vishal Bare, Vishwajeet Nawale, Robin Borde, Yash Garje, Ramdas Kharat and Shrikant Gaikwad.