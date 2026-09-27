Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Goon Yogesh Jadhav Detained Under MPDA Act | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the escalating criminal activities of Yogesh Maruti Jadhav (32), a notorious criminal from Dahegaon (Bangla), a detention order has been issued against him under Section 3(1) of the MPDA Act, 1981. He has been detained at Chandrapur Central Jail.

According to information received from the police, Jadhav, from Dahegaon (Bangla), has a history of criminal behaviour. Taking serious note of his escalating criminal activities and dangerous conduct, the Police Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has issued an order for his detention under Section 3(1) of the MPDA Act, 1981.

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Serious offences have been registered against Jadhav at Waluj Police Station, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and intimidation.

This action was initiated under the guidance of Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Pankaj Atulkar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chhavani) Narendra Padalkar, by a team comprising Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare of Waluj Police Station, Police Sub-Inspectors Sambhaji Gore and Satish Jogas, Police Head Constable Pandurang Shelke, and police personnel Nitin Dhule, Raju Phulkar, Sudhakar Patil, Prahlad Guvhade and Sukhdev Kolhe.