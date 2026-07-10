Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Roads, Overflowing Sewage Trouble Residents Of Kamlapur | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Hanumannagar in the Kamlapur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jogeshwari Group Gram Panchayat, have been deprived of basic infrastructure for years. For the past seven years, they have been forced to wade through mud every monsoon due to the absence of paved roads. Residents say the poor infrastructure has also created serious health concerns.

In Gat No. 7 of Kamlapur, private builders purchased land from farmers and sold individual plots. While the builders allegedly earned substantial profits, residents claim no basic amenities were provided in the locality.

With the monsoon underway, children and elderly residents are struggling with muddy roads, foul odour and mosquito infestation. A sewage drain passing through the area remains uncleared, resulting in frequent blockages and overflows that spill sewage onto roads and into homes.

Residents, including Vishal Jadhav, Yogesh Kevat, Akshay Dalve, Sushila Patange, Sapna Kevat, Sindhu Dhanraj, Maya Sarpate, Sangeeta Narvade and Sumitra Tate, have demanded immediate provision of basic amenities and improved healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, a year has passed since the Jogeshwari Group Gram Panchayat was bifurcated into three separate Gram Panchayats. However, as elections have not yet been held, the administration is currently being managed by an administrator and Gram Panchayat officials.

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Resident Manjula Kevat said they have lived in the area for the past five to six years but have not received basic amenities. "Sewage water enters our house during the monsoon. We spend sleepless nights because of the foul smell," she said.

Another resident, Mauli Patange, said the locality was developed in 2018-19. "Initially, the roads were laid using murum and debris, but later the contractors never returned. Today, all the main roads are in a poor condition," he said.