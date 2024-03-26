Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Water Pipeline From Jayakwadi In Final Stage

Jayakwadi Dam Left Canal Overhaul Set To Cost Rs 3,300 Crore, Boost Capacity By 1100 Cusecs |

The work of laying a water pipeline from Jayakwadi to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar water supply scheme for the city is in its final stages. The laying of the 900 mm pipeline has been completed up to the Farola water purification centre. Similarly, the work at the Nakshatrawadi water purification centre is also nearing completion. It is expected that this work will be finished by April 5, after which the water supply will commence. The water supply test up to Farola was recently completed, said the Jeevan Pradhikaran officers.

The state government has sanctioned an ambitious water supply scheme worth ₹2,740 crore from Jayakwadi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to cater to the future city's water needs. The Jeevan Pradhikaran initiated the work of laying a 900 mm diameter pipeline around one and a half years ago to supply water to the city, costing ₹293 crore until the ambitious scheme is implemented. Around 25 MLD of water will be released in the first phase and 75 MLD in the second phase using 4,000 horsepower pumps. The water is expected to be released by April 5. The water supplied through these pipes will benefit around 25,000 families, the sources said.