Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NeuroBloom Technology Wins MAGIC 'Pitch Lab 2.0' | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NeuroBloom Technology Private Limited emerged as the winner of the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) ‘Pitch Lab 2.0’ Inter-Collegiate Entrepreneurship Competition, organised to help students transform innovative ideas into viable business ventures.

Family Farmer, an initiative based on artificial intelligence, blockchain, value addition and market linkages in agriculture, received the Special Jury Mention.

The competition received an overwhelming response from students across Maharashtra, with participation extending beyond Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A total of 100 applications were received from 12 geographical regions, of which eight innovative ideas were shortlisted for the grand finale.

The finale, held on September 8, was attended by Startup Mentor Ashok Suyal as the chief guest and veteran entrepreneur Harish Kulkarni as the guest of honour. Prasad Kokil, Managing Director, MAGIC; Ritesh Mishra, Director; Makarand Kulkarni, CEO; along with mentors, jury members, students, parents and entrepreneurs were also present. The final jury comprised Dinesh Mutha, Utkarsha Nikam, Dr Sunil Sahuji and Dr Suraj Karde.

‘Pitch Lab 2.0’ went beyond being a student idea competition by bringing together innovation, entrepreneurship, mentoring, pitching and incubation. Participants were guided through the entrepreneurial journey, from identifying a problem and developing a practical solution to creating a business model and presenting their ideas before investors and industry experts.