Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Shashti Festival Begins In Paithan, Devotees Gather To Honour Sant Eknath Maharaj | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The teachings of Sant Eknath Maharaj have always inspired society towards the welfare of humanity. His teachings should not only be read but also implemented in our lives. The administration should assimilate them and utilise them for the welfare of society,” said Sant Sahitya researcher Dr Savita Muley.

She was speaking at the ‘Seva Bhakti Sangam’ organised by the district administration at the tehsil office in Paithan on Monday on the occasion of Nath Shashti.

Nath Shashti, a three-day festival observed to commemorate the Jal Samadhi (water immersion) of Sant Eknath Maharaj, began in Paithan on Monday. Devotees not only from Maharashtra but also from other states visited Paithan to participate in the festival.

During the Seva Bhakti Sangam programme, District Collector Deelip Swami, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Sub-Divisional Officer Neelam Bafna, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, Block Education Officer Manorama Chavan, Municipal Council CEO Pallavi Ambhore, Varshatai Bhumre, Karuna Swami, and others were present.

Dr Muley said saints show the path of life through abhangs, but people must assimilate their teachings in their lives to attain happiness. She said Sant Eknath Maharaj authored several works, including Bhavarth Ramayan, Rukmini Swayamvar, and Eknathi Bhagwat.

She added that the saint used the folk art form Bharud to propagate his teachings and to criticise social evils prevailing in society.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami said that while working in the government system, service is the most important aspect, and when it is accompanied by devotion, progress can be achieved.

Meanwhile, MLA Vilas Bhumre Pratisthan and local teachers donated books for book banks in various schools.

Earlier in the day, District Collector Deelip Swami and his wife Karuna Swami performed a puja at the Nath Samadhi Temple in the early hours of Monday. MLA Vilas Bhumre, Varshatai Bhumre, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, SDO Neelam Bafna, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, and other dignitaries were present.