Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Schools See Rise In Attendance & Education Quality Under CSMC Project | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “All the facilities required in the schools will be provided by the administration, and the teachers should work to enhance education quality and students,” opined Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye. He was speaking during a review meeting of the Education Department here on Sunday.

The officers informed me that the ‘Smart School to Best School’ project was conceptualised by CSMC Commissioner G. Sreekanth to enhance the quality of education in municipal schools. Assistant Programme Officer Dyandev Sangale provided information about the projects through a PowerPoint presentation.

Sangale informed me that during the study of the projects, it was found that the quality of education had enhanced and the attendance of students had increased in the schools. The participation of parents in curricular activities has increased, and the students have participated in several educational and other extracurricular activities.

Makariye congratulated Sreekanth and his team on the success of the projects and assured them that all the facilities required in the schools will be provided by the CSMC administration. He directed that all the headmasters and teachers should concentrate on students individually, which will help to enhance the education quality.

He also congratulated the Kiradpura Municipal School, Naregaon Marathi and Urdu School, and Silk Mill Colony School administrations for increasing the attendance of students.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Education Officer Bharat Tingote, Education Extension Officer Ramnath Thore, Superintendent Govind Barabote, headmasters, teachers and staff of the education department were present. Dyandev Sangale conducted the proceedings of the meeting and proposed a vote of thanks.