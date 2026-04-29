Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Seizes 27 Abandoned Vehicles In 2-Day Crackdown | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a strict drive against unclaimed and abandoned vehicles parked along city roads, seizing 27 vehicles in just two days.

The crackdown began on Monday and continued through Wednesday. Officials said the action was taken to ease traffic congestion and improve cleanliness in the city. Abandoned vehicles parked on roadsides were causing obstructions and adding to dust and pollution.

The drive is being carried out on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and under the guidance of technical department head Anil Kulkarni. Teams from multiple departments, including anti-encroachment, solid waste management, police, and building inspectors, are part of the operation.

Action has been taken at key locations such as Jalna Road, Beed Bypass Road, VIP Road, Railway Station Road, and Sutarwadi Chowk. Officials said nine vehicles were fined and 13 seized on Monday, while 12 were fined and 15 seized on Tuesday.

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The civic body has fixed penalties based on vehicle type. A fine of Rs 1,000 is charged for two-wheelers, Rs 2,000 for three-wheelers, Rs 5,000 for cars and light vehicles, Rs 10,000 for mini-trucks and tractors, and Rs 20,000 for heavy vehicles.

Authorities have asked owners to claim their vehicles by paying the penalty. If not claimed, the vehicles will be scrapped and auctioned. Officials also warned citizens not to leave vehicles unattended on roads, adding that the drive will continue in the coming days.