Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth Teaches Golf To School Students In Unique Initiative | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal commissioner G Srikanth, under the initiative ‘I will become municipal commissioner’, imparted golf lessons to the students of the municipal school, Kanchanwadi, on Saturday. Under the unique initiative, students of the municipal schools visit Srikanth’s residence, ‘Jalshree’, every Saturday and interact about their careers and participate in various activities.

Srikanth informed the students about golf and the technique to play it. He demonstrated how to hold the golf stick and pitch the ball. He then interacted with them and questioned them about the future plans. Many students told him that they want to become the municipal commissioner like him.

The students also showcased several talents, like singing and dancing. A student, Karan, presented a powada, and Divya presented a dance. One of the students presented a drawing to Srikanth.

Srikanth enquired about the facilities provided in the school and assured the students that they will get whatever facilities for sports and other activities will be provided to them.

The students said that the space for the classrooms is inadequate. As the space in Kanchanwadi school is limited, Srikanth directed the concerned officers to search for a new place for the school, where the school building and ground can be made available.

The students played Kho - Kho, Kabaddi, langdi, tug-of-war, cricket and other sports events at his residence. The students were given a notebook with the messages and signature of G Srikanth.

CSMC education department members Ganesh Dandge, Bharat Tingote, Ramnath Thore, Dnyandeo Sangle, Gajanan Sihirsat, Amol Sherkhane, Smita Gangawane, Sunanda Rathod, Kanta Sonawane, Ganesh Shirsat and other teachers and officers were present.