Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Staff Directed To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Amid Drought | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of drought-like conditions, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Director (Projects) Sachin Talewar instructed employees to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers, including those in the agricultural sector, across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur zones.

Talewar held a review meeting organised by the circles and divisions at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday with the Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur zones. Chief Engineer Arvind Bulbule and In-charge Chief Engineer Manish Thakare were also present at the meeting. Talewar stated that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure a reliable power supply for at least eight hours to agricultural consumers and 24 hours to non-agricultural consumers, in accordance with regulations.

Talewar directed officials to ensure that farmers receive electricity during the day and that power supply to any feeder remains uninterrupted, emphasising the need for immediate maintenance and repair work. He also instructed them to curb unauthorised electricity usage and maintain good rapport with public representatives in their respective areas. Furthermore, he directed officials to accelerate the physical and financial progress of various schemes, including system strengthening, the Chief Minister's Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme, the feeder segregation scheme and initiatives to reduce power losses.

Superintending Engineers Bina Sawant, Mahesh Pawar, Yuvraj Jarg, Premsing Rajput, Prashant Dani and Shubhangi Katakdhond, along with In-charge Superintending Engineer Vinay Ghanbahadur and Executive Engineers, were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Director Talewar visited the 33 kV substation at Maliwada and inspected its operations. He issued clear instructions to officers and staff to keep the substation's equipment in good working condition and strictly adhere to the scheduled power supply timings for agricultural and non-agricultural consumers.