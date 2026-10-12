Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minority Department Reviews Haj House Arrangements | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A high-level delegation led by Dr Madhavi Khode-Chavre, Secretary of the Minority Development Department, visited and inspected the Haj House at Kille Ark on VIP Road on Monday.

The primary objective of the visit was to review facilities for Hajj pilgrims, administrative arrangements and future planning. Key officials from the Minority Development Department and the Hajj Committee were present during the inspection. Those present included Pratibha Ingle, Commissioner of the Minority Directorate; Fayaz Khan, CEO of the Maharashtra State Wakf Board; Deputy Commissioners Khwaja Ashraf, Pratibha Chaudhary and Junaid Sayyad; Section Officer Khadija Naikwade; and Accounts Officers Shoaib Musa Shaikh and Rashid Shaikh.

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During the visit, Dr Khode-Chavre conducted a detailed inspection of the infrastructure, accommodation facilities and administrative operations at the Haj House. She issued necessary instructions to the concerned departments to ensure that Hajj pilgrims receive quality services.