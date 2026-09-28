Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Nitesh Rane Assures Govt Aid To Drought-Hit Fishermen | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of the drought, State Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane inspected the lake at Shivnatakali in Kannad taluka on Monday and interacted with local fishermen. After listening to their issues and difficulties, he assured them that all possible assistance would be provided by the government. He said that the government would support and assist fishermen in all adverse conditions.

Accompanying Rane were Sanjana Jadhav, MLA, Kannad Assembly Constituency; Janhavi Shekhar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer; Bhanudas Palve, Fisheries Commissioner; Ruta Dixit, Joint Commissioner, Groundwater; Suresh Bharti, Regional Commissioner; and Madhurima Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner, along with office-bearers of the Tribal Fishery Cooperative Society, Abasaheb Patil Fishery Cooperative Society and other organisations, as well as local fishermen and concerned officials.

Against the backdrop of the drought situation in the state, an inspection was conducted to assess damage to water bodies such as lakes and reservoirs under the purview of the Fisheries Department, which fall under the ‘Drought Priority’ category. The inspection revealed that the water level in Shivantakali Lake had dropped to 34 per cent due to scanty rainfall, a situation that is impacting fish production.

Rane assured the fishermen present that the losses they suffered due to drought-like conditions would be assessed and documented, and that appropriate assistance would be provided in accordance with the rules. He also urged them to take full advantage of the ‘Chief Minister's Matsyasampada Yojana’ currently being implemented in the state. Eligible beneficiaries should submit proposals to avail themselves of the scheme’s benefits. Rane also assured that necessary assistance would be provided to secure suitable markets for fish-based products manufactured by women fishers’ self-help groups.