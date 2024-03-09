 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Planning To Commit Crime With Gun Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Planning To Commit Crime With Gun Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Planning To Commit Crime With Gun Arrested

According to the details, LCB PSI Vijay Jadhav and his team were patrolling the area on Thursday evening when they received the information about two people roaming in a suspicious manner in the Swapnil Residency area in Mauje Shendra Kamangar in the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana Police station.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police arrested a man roaming with a country-made pistol and planning to commit a crime. The suspect has been identified as Ishwar Kishor Ahire (23, Kumbhephal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

According to the details, LCB PSI Vijay Jadhav and his team were patrolling the area on Thursday evening when they received the information about two people roaming in a suspicious manner in the Swapnil Residency area in Mauje Shendra Kamangar in the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana Police station.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Over 10 Lakh Devotees Visit Grishneshwar Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On...
article-image

Accordingly, Jadhav and his team went to the spot and searched the two suspicious persons and took them into custody, but one of them managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the dark.

During interrogation, the suspect told the police that they were planning to commit a crime with the gun. The police have seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from him. A case has been registered with the Chikalthana police station and the investigation is going on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Analysis: BJP May Lose Raver, Jalgaon Seats

FPJ Analysis: BJP May Lose Raver, Jalgaon Seats

Jalgaon: District Collector Visits "Radio Manbhavan", Interacts With Students

Jalgaon: District Collector Visits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Planning To Commit Crime With Gun Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Planning To Commit Crime With Gun Arrested

Pune: MIT-ADT University Celebrates Women Achievers - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune: MIT-ADT University Celebrates Women Achievers - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune Police Inspector Found Dead On Railway Track In Beed

Pune Police Inspector Found Dead On Railway Track In Beed