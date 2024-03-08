PHOTOS: Over 10 Lakh Devotees Visit Grishneshwar Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Mahashivratri

By: Manish Gajbhiye | March 08, 2024
Around 10 lakh devotees have estimatedly visited the Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora since midnight on Friday
Constructed by the Holkar dynasty around 300 years ago, the temple holds significant reverence as one of the 12 jyotirlingas
Devotees from across the state and beyond journey to this ancient site for spiritual fulfillment
On Friday, pilgrims began arriving in Ellora from midnight onwards. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City transport service facilitated transportation with buses from the city and various districts to Ellora
Additionally, other revered temples like Khadkeshwar Temple, Onkareshwar Temple, Pardeshwar Temple at Pisadevi, and Satyeshwar Shiv–Parvati Temple in the city also witnessed a substantial influx of devotees
It's estimated that approximately 4 lakh pilgrims visited these four ancient temples within the city
Bhandaras were organised at various smaller temples as well, with devotees streaming in since midnight
Temple administrations diligently ensured the provision of various facilities to accommodate the needs of the worshippers
