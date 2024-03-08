PHOTOS: Raj Thackeray Offers Prayers At Nashik's Shree Kalaram Temple

By: Aakash Singh | March 08, 2024

On the occasion of 'Mahashivratri', Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray performed puja and aarti at the famous Shree Kalaram temple in Nashik on Friday

Thackeray paid obeisance to Lord Ram at the shrine along with his son Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali, and a few MNS leaders

The MNS will celebrate its 18th foundation day in Nashik tomorrow (March 9)

Thackeray is scheduled to address a gathering at Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium on Saturday

He might sound the bugle for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and make his stand clear on whether to join any alliance or go solo in the assembly and general elections

MNS had three MLAs from Nashik in 2009

Later, the party gained power at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) with 40 corporators in 2012

