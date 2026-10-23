Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Kills Childhood Friend In Broad Daylight, Surrenders At Police Station | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Driven by a desire for dominance in business and a grudge over an insult suffered a few months earlier, a man allegedly murdered his friend on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 10.30am on the main road between Bajrang Chowk and Baliram Patil Chowk, in full view of hundreds of people.

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The deceased has been identified as Devesh, alias Bunty Chandresh Dixit (37), a resident of N-7, while the accused is Pawan Dilip Parashar, also a resident of N-7. Following the murder, the accused surrendered at the CIDCO police station. The police are investigating the motive behind the killing.

Dixit ran a mess in the CIDCO N-7 area and was also involved in other business ventures and social activities. Parashar was his childhood friend, and the two had attended the same school. Both also worked as bouncers, providing security at local hotels and bars. However, a rivalry over professional dominance emerged between them, leading to frequent disputes.

On Thursday morning, Dixit went to the gym as usual. Around 10.30am, he left for home on his moped, while Parashar began following him in a car.

As Dixit turned from Bajrang Chowk towards Baliram Patil Chowk, Parashar allegedly accelerated and rammed his car into him on the main road in front of Mangesh Gas Agency. The impact sent Dixit flying through the air before he landed in the middle of the road, while his two-wheeler was thrown nearly 200 feet away.

Following the collision, Dixit lay motionless on the road, covered in blood. Parashar allegedly made a U-turn at the next intersection and returned to the spot.

He then stepped out of the car carrying a wooden club and repeatedly struck Dixit on the head and face for around four to five minutes, leaving him with fatal injuries. Dixit died on the spot.

The incident took place just 650 metres from the CIDCO police station. The brutal attack, which occurred in broad daylight on a busy road near a marketplace and in front of hundreds of people, left onlookers shocked.

After the incident, Parashar drove directly to the CIDCO police station and surrendered, declaring, “I have just committed a murder.”

A case has been registered against him at the CIDCO police station, and further investigation is underway.