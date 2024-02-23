Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Involved In Land Dispute Vandalises Police Commissionerate; See Photos |

A criminal caused a disturbance at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Police Commissionerate, breaking a glass window and damaging the glass of a parked car on the premises.

As per information received, the accused, identified as Vishal Shravan Maske (28) from Swarajnagar, Balapur Phata, was involved in a land dispute in Rajnagar, Mukundwadi, leading to a case being registered against him at the Mukundwadi Police Station.

Maske claimed to have been mistreated by the police, prompting him to retaliate by entering the commissionerate on Thursday evening armed with bricks and causing the damage. Police officers, including PI Geeta Bagwade, API Amol Satodkar, and PSI Amol Maske, apprehended him at the entrance.

During interrogation, Maske alleged harassment by the land mafia in Rajnagar and mentioned filing a complaint at the Mukundwadi Police Station.

Meanwhile, Maske has been involved in prior incidents. In October 2023, during an anti-encroachment action initiated by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in Jijaunagar, residents threw stones at the squad and set an excavator on fire. Maske was identified as the main accused in that case.