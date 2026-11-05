Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Exploits Woman Sexually On Pretext Of Marriage | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man allegedly sexually exploited a 29-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage despite being already married. He had concealed his marital status, promised to marry her and established a physical relationship with her. He also allegedly subjected her to verbal abuse and physical assault. A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC Police Station in connection with incidents that took place between April 25, 2023, and July 28, 2026.

According to information provided by the police, the accused, Janardan Buddhachi Kharat (35), concealed the fact that he was already married. He gained the trust of the woman, a resident of Majalgaon taluka, by promising to marry her and subsequently established a physical relationship with her. When she asked him about marriage, he allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her over trivial matters.

The incidents reportedly took place at Jogeshwari, Gat No. 9, between April 25, 2023, and July 28, 2026. A case was registered against the accused on November 4, 2026, under Sections 115(2), 352 and 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was initially registered in Parbhani district and subsequently transferred to Waluj MIDC Police Station as a 'zero FIR'.

Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Sushma Pawar under the guidance of Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade.