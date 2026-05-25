Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Waluj Police Station | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man from Pandharpur allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself over an alleged threat to his life. The incident occurred outside the Waluj MIDC Police Station on Sunday evening. He demanded immediate registration of a case against the person who had allegedly threatened him. Police intervened in time and averted any untoward incident. The dramatic sequence of events created tension in the area for some time.

The complainant, Zuberlala Daulatkhan Pathan, is a resident of the Pandharpur area. He claimed that a man with a criminal background had threatened to kill him. Zuber had gone to the Waluj MIDC Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, he insisted that a criminal case be immediately registered against the accused and that he be arrested at once.

Police reportedly tried to convince him that they would first investigate the matter before registering a case. However, Zuber continued to insist on immediate action.

He then staged a sit-in protest outside the police station and poured petrol on himself. Before he could set himself on fire, police intervened and took him into custody. Their timely action prevented an untoward incident. No case had been registered in the matter till the time of reporting.