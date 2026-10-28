Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Attacks 27-Year-Old Live-In Partner With Knife | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man allegedly attacked his 27-year-old live-in partner with a knife following a dispute in the Hudco area on Monday night. The woman sustained serious injuries to her right hand.

According to the complaint, Nisha (name changed), who lives in Hudco, works as a security guard at a private hospital in the Cidco area. She met Amol (name changed) in 2023 when he regularly visited the hospital to bring food for his admitted father.

The two began interacting and eventually developed a relationship. They later started living together with mutual consent and had a daughter.

However, Nisha alleged that Amol frequently assaulted her while under the influence of alcohol. Fed up with the alleged abuse, she left him and moved into a rented house in Hudco. Amol took their daughter with him.

On Monday, Amol allegedly arrived at Nisha’s house and attacked her with a knife. She screamed for help after sustaining an injury to her right hand. Amol then fled the scene after allegedly threatening to kill her if she lodged a police complaint.

Police are investigating the case.