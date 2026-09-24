Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Maharozgar' Convention At Marathwada University On Sept 29

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ‘Mega Job Fair’ (Rojgar Mahakumbh) has been organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on September 29. Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale stated that more than 15 reputed companies from across the country will conduct recruitment during the event. The job fair has been organised by the Central Training and Placement Cell under the guidance of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Vijay Phulari.

The ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh Job Fair – September 2026’ has been organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government’s Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, MANUNITED HR & MARKETING LLP, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The job fair will be held at the university campus.

More than 15 reputed companies from Pune, Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will participate in the job fair, offering students employment opportunities across various sectors. Students from across the Marathwada region are eligible to attend. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte and Registrar Dr Sanjay Kavade will be present at the inauguration ceremony. Students should be present at the venue between 10am and 11am.

Students should bring five to six copies of their updated resumes for interviews with various companies. Registered students will be issued a separate token and a unique ID, and interviews will be conducted on a ‘First Come, First Served’ basis. Information regarding the required educational qualifications, available positions, salary scales and job locations for each company is available through the registration link. Additional companies may be included leading up to the event.

Online registration is mandatory for the job fair, and only registered students will be able to participate. Students should register using a valid Gmail ID. Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale has also informed that the deadline for registration is 5pm on September 27.