Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank’s First Anniversary Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first anniversary celebration of Maharashtra Gramin Bank was held with great enthusiasm and grandeur on Friday (1st May) at Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The event was graced by the prominent presence of the Guardian Minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sanjay Shirsat; renowned industrialist Ram Bhogle; Sanjay Jaiswal; S.B. Shinde; and Rahul Waghmare, Zonal Manager of Bank of Maharashtra and Director of the Gramin Bank.

In his speech, the bank's chairman, Girish Thorat, credited the bank's entire progress to its honourable customers and all the employees and officers. He expressed confidence that Maharashtra Gramin Bank will become the first choice for the people across the entire state in the future. He also clarified that the bank is focusing on making digital banking services more capable and effective.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat extended his anniversary wishes and expressed his expectation that the bank would achieve further progress by providing even more excellent service to its customers. Renowned industrialist Ram Bhogle, while sharing his experience with the bank’s services, mentioned that the bank is effectively providing credit to entrepreneurs and traders and expressed satisfaction with their services. Sanjay Jaiswal and S.B. Shinde also expressed their satisfaction regarding the bank’s work.

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On this occasion, farmers who regularly repay their loans, self-help groups, and entrepreneurial customers were specially felicitated. During the programme, the bank's YouTube channel and a modern data centre were inaugurated. The introductory remarks were delivered by General Manager C.A. Bhamre, while the vote of thanks was proposed by General Manager Dattatraya Kaveri.

The special attraction of the event was the presentation of the "Man Kara Re Prasanna" comedy show, in which Dr Sanjay Upadhye made the audience laugh heartily. Customers and employees attended in large numbers, providing a spontaneous response to the program.