Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Maharashtra Gramin Bank's Regional Office In Nagpur | Sourced

The Regional Office of Maharashtra Gramin Bank at Sitabuldi, Nagpur, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. On this occasion, the newly appointed Chairman of Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Girish Mohanrao Thorat, officially assumed charge of his position.

Maharashtra Gramin Bank is a wholly government-owned bank, with its shareholding held by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra and the sponsoring bank, Bank of Maharashtra. As per the directives of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, the erstwhile Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank were merged, and from May 1, 2025, the new Maharashtra Gramin Bank came into existence as the sole rural bank serving the entire state of Maharashtra.

The bank’s headquarters is located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and it operates through 13 regional offices and as many as 759 branches across the state, providing financial services to more than one crore customers.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari emphasised the crucial role played by Maharashtra Gramin Bank in strengthening the rural economy. He highlighted the importance of initiatives that provide accessible and modern banking facilities to citizens, farmers and small entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas. He further noted that the bank has introduced advanced facilities and various digital banking services, which will save customers’ time and improve operational efficiency.

Addressing the gathering, Thorat stated that Maharashtra Gramin Bank is committed to economic empowerment across all sections of society through agricultural and allied sector financing, MSME loans, home loans, vehicle loans, various credit schemes, attractive savings products and digital banking services. He expressed confidence that just as Maharashtra is a leading state in the country, Maharashtra Gramin Bank too will emerge as a leading institution among regional rural banks in India.

The event was also attended by MLA Shrikrishna Khopde, who offered his guidance on the occasion. Other dignitaries present included Bank of Maharashtra Chief General Manager Milind Ghard, Regional Manager (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Rahul Waghmare, Maharashtra Gramin Bank General Manager Shriram Bhor, along with customers, senior officials, and employees of the bank.