Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karnapura Fair Parking Fee Collection Raises Transparency Concerns | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees visiting the Karnapura fair for darshan during the Navratri festival are being charged ₹30 for two-wheeler parking. However, the receipt issued after payment does not mention the amount charged. This raises questions about the official parking fee, who determines the rates and who oversees the collection process. With money being collected from devotees amid the crowds at the fair, the absence of the amount on the receipt has sparked concerns about transparency in fee collection.

The Karnapura Yatra began on Sunday. Devotees from the city and surrounding areas are arriving in large numbers to seek the Goddess’s blessings. As many devotees are arriving on two-wheelers, vehicle owners are required to pay parking fees.

It has come to light that ₹30 is being charged for two-wheeler parking, but the amount is not specified on the receipt. Consequently, there is a discrepancy between the actual charge and the amount recorded on the receipt.

The parking receipt states that vehicles are parked at the owner’s risk and that the management bears no liability for any damage. This raises the question of whether the management can completely absolve itself of responsibility for vehicle safety while charging a parking fee. Devotees who pay to park their vehicles expect a basic level of security. However, if responsibility for their vehicles’ safety is disclaimed, it is natural to question the system behind the collection of such fees.