Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karnapura Fair Draws Massive Navratri Crowds | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Sunday being a holiday, lakhs of devotees thronged the Karnapura Fair to pay obeisance to Goddess Tulja Bhavani. On the eighth day of Navratri, people began gathering at Karnapura early in the morning. Devotees had to stand in long queues to reach the temple and offer prayers to the Goddess.

The Karnapura Fair is popular across the district as the biggest fair held during Navratri. Devotees from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and neighbouring districts visit the fair. On Sunday, the crowds began gathering as early as 5am and continued till late at night.

After offering prayers, visitors enjoyed various rides and games at the fair. Merry-go-rounds, maut-ka-kua, swings and other attractions drew crowds. Children accompanied by their parents were seen enjoying the rides and sampling delicacies available at various stalls.

Some amusement ride operators refused to accept online payments, prompting commission agents to step in, visitors claimed. The agents allegedly charged ₹20 for ₹200 in cash and ₹30 for ₹500 in cash.