Jogeshwari Residents Wait 14 Years For Gharkul Benefits Despite Names On Beneficiary List | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, under Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat in Gangapur taluka, have alleged that they have been waiting for housing assistance for 14 years despite their names appearing on beneficiary lists under government housing schemes.

The residents have repeatedly applied for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and the Ramai Awas Yojana (Gharkul). They claim that despite submitting the required documents and making repeated visits to government offices, they have not received financial assistance to construct permanent houses.

According to residents, the names of Sitabai Bhalerao and five to six other applicants have appeared on the beneficiary list. However, they are yet to receive the sanctioned assistance, leaving their families without the means to build permanent homes.

The issue has raised questions about the implementation of housing schemes in Jogeshwari, which is considered one of the financially stronger gram panchayats in Gangapur taluka due to its location in an industrial area.

Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat administrator Ashok Ghodke said he did not have detailed information about the pending cases. However, he said an encroachment-related issue had earlier prevented residents from receiving housing benefits.

"The matter has now been resolved at the administrative level, and eligible residents will be able to avail themselves of the benefits of the housing scheme," Ghodke said.

Social activist Arun Pathare said the issue had remained unresolved for years despite repeated representations to the authorities.

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He said toilets had been provided to households in the area during 2015-16 under the Swachh Bharat Mission. However, questions over encroachments continued to be raised when residents sought housing assistance under the Gharkul scheme.

Pathare said he had raised the issue during the Lokshahi Din public grievance redressal programme and brought it to the attention of the government. He added that officials had now assured him that eligible residents would receive the benefits.

Resident Varsha Nikam said families had been following up with the administration for years but had received no financial assistance.

"Every time, we are asked to submit documents and are told that our names are on the list. However, we never receive any assistance. The administration must take our concerns seriously. These schemes are meant to help people in need, but we have been waiting for years despite our difficult living conditions," she said.