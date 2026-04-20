Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Meditation Centre To Come Up In Sharnapur By 2028 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An International Meditation Centre will be established at Sharnapur, with its foundation stone laid on Sunday at Appawadi amid a large gathering.

The project is being developed on two acres of land by the Dhammayan Education and Charitable Trust. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde performed the stone-laying ceremony. He said the government has sanctioned Rs 26 crore for the project, out of which Rs 21 crore has already been released. He added that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde played a key role in pushing the project forward.

Several dignitaries attended the event. These included Bhutan’s Home Minister Lyonpo Shreing, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chauna Mein, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Arjun Khotkar, former minister Rajkumar Badole and Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, among others.

The programme was organised by Bhikhu M Dhammajyoti and Bhikhu Dodhiratna Thero.

Speaking at the event, Shrikant Shinde said the centre will mark the beginning of a new phase focused on peace and harmony. He said the world is currently facing war-like situations and there is a strong need to spread the teachings of Gautama Buddha.

He added that the meditation centre will guide future generations towards peace, patience and a positive way of life.