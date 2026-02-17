 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Customs Day 2026 Celebrated At ICD Maliwada With Focus On Vigilance
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Customs Day 2026 Celebrated At ICD Maliwada With Focus On Vigilance

The event highlighted the role of customs officers in safeguarding communities, strengthening supply chain security and facilitating legitimate trade

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Customs Day 2026 Celebrated At ICD Maliwada With Focus On Vigilance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Customs Chapter Cell of the Nagpur Customs Commissionerate celebrated International Customs Day 2026 on Feb 15, 2026, at ICD Maliwada, focusing on the theme “Customs protecting society through vigilance and commitment”.

The event highlighted the role of customs officers in safeguarding communities, strengthening supply chain security and facilitating legitimate trade.

The function was organised under the leadership of Satish M Dandge, Assistant Commissioner of Customs. Addressing members of the trade, he said exports at the port recorded a 183% surge in FY-2026 compared with the previous financial year.

He said Devendra Patil, Superintendent, and Akhilesh Sharma, Inspector, ICD Maliwada, were awarded Commendation Certificates for outstanding service and facilitation of legitimate trade by ensuring faster cargo clearances at the port.

Chief guest Rohit Nigwekar, Joint Commissioner of Customs, underlined the functioning of the port and assured continued facilitation of legitimate trade through faster clearances.

Superintendent of Customs Vikram Singh highlighted the functioning of the department and spoke about faceless assessment, single-window clearance, export-orientated schemes, refunds and drawbacks to facilitate trade. He also explained government schemes such as Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR), Import of Goods at Concessional Rate (IGCR) and e-bond facilities. Ganesh Durgam, Superintendent of Customs, elaborated on the roles and responsibilities of customs officers and outlined the activities of the Special Economic Zone at Shendra.

Prominent industry representatives, including Rishikesh Jaju, director of Practic Industries and head of the CMIA MEF Committee; Sunil Gadekar, deputy general manager of Emirates Logistics India Private Limited; and RM Pandit from Bhagwati Shipping, attended the event and highlighted the role of the Customs Department in facilitating global trade. They praised the synergy between customs authorities and private trade partners in maintaining maritime security and operational efficiency.

The programme was conducted by SR Mahajan, Superintendent of Customs, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Inspector Jitendra Kumar.

