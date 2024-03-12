Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indradhanush Youth Festival Kicks Off With Enthusiasm

The state-level inter-university youth festival, 'Indradhanush,' commenced on Monday with great enthusiasm. Governor and Chancellor Ramesh Bais, along with Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari, inaugurated the festival via video conferencing. Later, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fulari, CP Manoj Lohiya, Pro-VC Dr. Valmik Sarwade, and other dignitaries lit the traditional lamp. Senate members, teachers, students, and other attendees graced the occasion.

Earlier, participants and students marched to the inauguration hall in a morning procession organized before the inaugural function. Over the next five days, students will engage in various programs.

Addressing the online audience, Bais expressed his happiness in addressing student participants from various universities in the state. He highlighted that students eagerly await this annual event, emphasizing its role in enhancing coordination between universities and students. Bais noted that it provides a unique opportunity for students to showcase their talents, creating lasting memories.

The 19th state-level 'Indradhanush' Youth Festival at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will take place from March 11 to 15. A total of 875 artist-students from 24 universities in the state will participate in the festival.

Five stages have been set up on the BAMU premises for the festival, and the valedictory function is scheduled for March 15 at 11 AM, featuring renowned actress Sonali Kulkarni.

In total, 875 artists, comprising 414 boys and 461 girls from 24 universities, will present their talents on the five stages. The artists will showcase 29 different art forms, including light music, band performances, group songs, Sugam Sangeet, classical music, classical instrumental, folk music, Natya Sangeet, dance, one-act plays, silent drama, rangoli, caricature, spot photography, installations, and more.