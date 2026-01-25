 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With Special Needs
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With Special Needs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With Special Needs

Addressing the gathering, Rachna Iyer said early intervention is a basic right of every child with special needs. She emphasised that IDFC FIRST Bank is committed to ensuring access to early intervention services not only in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also in rural and remote areas

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With Special Needs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The “Ek Prayas” project, an innovative initiative supported through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of IDFC FIRST Bank, was formally launched on Thursday at Aarambh School for children with autism and intellectual disabilities in Waluj.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of Rachna Iyer, Head -- CSR, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Ravi Sakhare, Manager -- CSR, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Addressing the gathering, Rachna Iyer said early intervention is a basic right of every child with special needs. She emphasised that IDFC FIRST Bank is committed to ensuring access to early intervention services not only in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also in rural and remote areas. Through the “Ek Prayas” project, the bank aims to reach children in need by taking therapy services directly to villages.

Under IDFC FIRST Bank’s CSR programme, the Ek Prayas initiative is currently being implemented in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, benefiting 1,306 children so far. The launch of the project in Maharashtra marks its first implementation in the state. Children from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and across the Marathwada region are expected to benefit from the initiative.

FPJ Shorts
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
Read Also
Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station
article-image

As part of the project, children with special needs in rural areas will receive therapy services through outreach programmes conducted in their own villages. Additionally, a well-equipped therapy room with modern facilities has been established at Aarambh School in Waluj, offering multiple therapy services under one roof for children from both urban and rural areas.

Ambika Takalkar, Director of Aarambh, appealed to parents of children with special needs from both city and rural areas to contact the institution and avail of the therapy services.

The programme began with the inauguration of the therapy room by the dignitaries, followed by a prayer presented by Aarambh students, creating an emotional and inspiring atmosphere. Ambika Takalkar explained the concept and objectives of the project in her introductory address, while Balasaheb Takalkar, President of Aarambh, shared the organisation’s journey. A brief speech by Aarambh student Sagar Kathar was warmly appreciated by the audience. The vote of thanks was delivered by Neelima Vavre.

Trustee Chetan Patil and architect Rajesh Chaudhary, along with Aarambh teachers, staff members and parents, were present in large numbers. The event was successfully organised with the efforts of teachers Vijayashri Jaibhar, Neelima Vavre, Shweta Shinde, Pallavi Sonawane, Priyanka Vaidya and Pratima Veldode, along with Shoaib Sheikh, Kiran Joshi, Razia Sheikh and Siddhesh Revankar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Reviews Poll...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Reviews Poll...
Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded
Mayor’s Post Reserved For General Women: Four BJP Corporators In Race In Nanded
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With...
MAGIC Organises CSR Mixer To Drive Impactful Change Through...
MAGIC Organises CSR Mixer To Drive Impactful Change Through...
Nashik: All Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Works Must Be Completed By March 2027, Directs Eknath...
Nashik: All Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Works Must Be Completed By March 2027, Directs Eknath...