Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDFC FIRST Bank Launches ‘Ek Prayas’ Project For Children With Special Needs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The “Ek Prayas” project, an innovative initiative supported through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of IDFC FIRST Bank, was formally launched on Thursday at Aarambh School for children with autism and intellectual disabilities in Waluj.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of Rachna Iyer, Head -- CSR, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Ravi Sakhare, Manager -- CSR, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Addressing the gathering, Rachna Iyer said early intervention is a basic right of every child with special needs. She emphasised that IDFC FIRST Bank is committed to ensuring access to early intervention services not only in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also in rural and remote areas. Through the “Ek Prayas” project, the bank aims to reach children in need by taking therapy services directly to villages.

Under IDFC FIRST Bank’s CSR programme, the Ek Prayas initiative is currently being implemented in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, benefiting 1,306 children so far. The launch of the project in Maharashtra marks its first implementation in the state. Children from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and across the Marathwada region are expected to benefit from the initiative.

As part of the project, children with special needs in rural areas will receive therapy services through outreach programmes conducted in their own villages. Additionally, a well-equipped therapy room with modern facilities has been established at Aarambh School in Waluj, offering multiple therapy services under one roof for children from both urban and rural areas.

Ambika Takalkar, Director of Aarambh, appealed to parents of children with special needs from both city and rural areas to contact the institution and avail of the therapy services.

The programme began with the inauguration of the therapy room by the dignitaries, followed by a prayer presented by Aarambh students, creating an emotional and inspiring atmosphere. Ambika Takalkar explained the concept and objectives of the project in her introductory address, while Balasaheb Takalkar, President of Aarambh, shared the organisation’s journey. A brief speech by Aarambh student Sagar Kathar was warmly appreciated by the audience. The vote of thanks was delivered by Neelima Vavre.

Trustee Chetan Patil and architect Rajesh Chaudhary, along with Aarambh teachers, staff members and parents, were present in large numbers. The event was successfully organised with the efforts of teachers Vijayashri Jaibhar, Neelima Vavre, Shweta Shinde, Pallavi Sonawane, Priyanka Vaidya and Pratima Veldode, along with Shoaib Sheikh, Kiran Joshi, Razia Sheikh and Siddhesh Revankar.