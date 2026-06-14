Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hotel Duped Of ₹67 Lakh In Furniture Supply Scam, FIR Registered | File Pic (Representational Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a businessman allegedly duped WelcomHotel Rama International on Jalna Road of Rs 67.07 lakh under the pretext of supplying furniture and interior decoration materials. The accused reportedly received around Rs 3 crore from the hotel after assuring the management that he would provide premium-quality articles sourced from China.

However, he allegedly supplied inferior-quality materials instead. A case was registered on Friday at the Cidco police station against Amarjeet Singh and Harbhajan Singh Suri, director of Space Overseas Trading Company.

According to the complaint lodged by hotel manager Vijaykumar Patil, the hotel administration had awarded a contract to Space Overseas Trading Company for supplying furniture and interior decoration materials for the renovation of 93 rooms, three banquet halls, and the swimming pool area.

Suri had assured the hotel management that the materials would be sourced from China's Foshan PRS Global Company and delivered on time. An agreement between the two parties was signed on March 17, 2025. As per the agreement, Suri was entitled to a 2% service fee. The hotel administration paid him Rs 3.08 crore in phases.

Hotel officials had travelled to China to inspect the quality of the materials. However, Suri allegedly misled them by loading inferior-quality articles before the inspection. When the consignment arrived at the hotel, it was found that the materials were of substandard quality. The weight of some items was also found to be below specifications, while certain materials were supplied in quantities lower than those mentioned in the agreement.

To avoid delays and further financial losses, the hotel administration proceeded with the renovation work using the available materials. However, it had to place additional orders to make up for the shortfall, resulting in losses of Rs 67 lakh, according to the complaint.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the Economic Offences Cell transferred the case to the Cidco police station for further investigation. Under the guidance of PI Atul Yerme, PSI Anil Namekar is investigating the matter.