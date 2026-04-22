Nanded Man Dupes Multiple Victims Of ₹91 Lakh On Pretext Of Securing Government Approvals, FIR Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Marine Drive Police Station has registered an FIR of cheating and criminal breach of trust against a Nanded-based accused named Satish Sopanrao Kadam for allegedly duping multiple individuals of nearly ₹91 lakh on the pretext of securing government work approvals.

Sections 316(2) and 318(4) invoked

An FIR has been registered under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, based on a complaint filed by Hanumant Laxmanrao Vadje (50), a resident of Sujlegaon, Taluka Naigaon, District Nanded. According to police, the accused has been identified as Satish Sopanrao Kadam, a resident of Shelgaon, Taluka Umri, District Nanded.

Police Sources said the complainant and the accused were known to each other. Vadje, who undertakes road and drainage construction work in his native place, was allegedly lured by Kadam with promises of securing funds and approvals through his “contacts” in the Urban Development Department and other government offices at Mantralaya, Mumbai.

₹40 lakh cash collected in Mumbai

The accused allegedly collected ₹40 lakh in cash from the complainant ₹30 lakh on November 17, 2025, near Garden Gate, Mumbai, and ₹10 lakh on November 19, 2025, at a hotel in Grant Road. To gain trust, Kadam also issued four cheques worth ₹25 lakh from private Bank.

Police said the accused later returned ₹8.5 lakh in December 2025 and promised to repay the remaining amount by the end of the month. However, when the complainant deposited the cheques, they bounced. When confronted, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant and refused to return the remaining amount, saying “do whatever you want.”

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During further inquiry, the complainant found that Kadam had allegedly cheated several others using a similar modus operandi. In total, seven persons, including the complainant, have reportedly been duped of ₹90.9 lakh.

The offence is stated to have occurred between 2025 and April 2026, with the location of offence cited as Mantralaya, Mumbai. The FIR was registered on April 20, 2026, at 2:07 PM. The investigation is being carried out by Sub-Inspector Sandeep Gavai. Police are probing financial transactions, bounced cheques, and possible involvement of other victims and accomplices.

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