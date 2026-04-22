Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Suspended For 3 Hours On April 23 And 24 For Bridge Work

Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway Traffic Suspended For 3 Hours On April 23 And 24 For Bridge Work | AI

Navi Mumbai: Traffic on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway will be temporarily suspended for three hours on April 23 and 24 due to bridge maintenance work near Kusgaon, authorities said.

Shuttering removal and painting

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the closure is required to carry out shuttering removal and painting work on a bridge located at km 58/500 between Dongargaon and Kusgaon.

According to the schedule, traffic heading towards Mumbai will remain completely closed on April 23 from 12 pm to 3 pm. Vehicles will be diverted via Kiwale–Dehu Road–Talegaon and routed through National Highway 48 to rejoin at Kusgaon toll plaza. Similarly, traffic towards Pune will be shut on April 24 from 12 pm to 3 pm, with vehicles diverted via Kusgaon toll plaza onto National Highway 48 and then through Dehu Road–Kiwale towards Pune.

Officials have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternate routes during the closure period to avoid inconvenience.

In case of any difficulty, commuters can contact the control room at 9822498224 or the highway police helpline at 9833498334.

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