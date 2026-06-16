Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy Vehicles Banned From Shivajinagar Tunnel To Ease Traffic Congestion | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration has completely banned heavy vehicles from using the Shivajinagar tunnel to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety. Iron girders have been installed at both entrances of the tunnel to prevent large vehicles from entering.

The decision was taken after repeated complaints from residents about frequent traffic jams caused by heavy vehicles. Despite earlier restrictions, some drivers continued to enter the tunnel, leading to congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

Officials said heavy vehicles often got stuck inside the tunnel due to height restrictions. This disrupted traffic flow and caused difficulties for two-wheeler riders and other motorists using the route.

To address the problem, the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed girders of a fixed height at both ends of the tunnel. The barriers will physically block the entry of trucks and other heavy vehicles.

As a result, the tunnel will now be used only by light vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Municipal Corporation City Engineer Sanjay Kombe said the girders were installed to improve safety and prevent recurring traffic jams. He warned that drivers who attempt to enter the tunnel with heavy vehicles or violate the rules will face penalties.

Officials have appealed to residents and motorists to follow the new regulations and cooperate with the administration to ensure smooth traffic movement in the area.