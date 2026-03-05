Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akashwani Chowk Closed Again After Rise In Accidents & Traffic Jams | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police administration has once again closed the Akashwani Chowk with barricades due to the increased accidents and frequent traffic jams.

During the recent municipal corporation elections, the administration had opened the chowk for traffic on Akashwani Chowk on Jalna Road. The decision was taken due to political pressure. However, the administration sought objections and suggestions on the decision on January 21. However, due to the four major accidents and some minor accidents, along with the traffic jams on a daily basis, the administration has once again taken the decision to close the chowk.

It may be noted that Akashwani Chowk was closed, and the vehicles coming from Kranti Chowk had to go to the Jawahar Colony from Akashwani Chowk and had to travel further to Seven Hills Flyover and then take a U-turn and return from the other side. Similarly, people coming from Cidco and having to go towards Maheshnagar had to go further to Mondha Naka and then had to take a U-turn.

Now, the administration has made a decision to keep the Chowk closed every day between 9 am and 9 pm, as it was the practice earlier. The people of Jawahar Colony and Mahesh Nagar had taken objection to this decision and also lodged agitations for it. However, the administration had not withdrawn the decision. During the recent municipal corporation elections, the Chowk was kept open for vehicles to pass through due to the exerting political pressure.

However, the accidents and issues of traffic jams were experienced after opening the Chowk for the vehicles, and hence the administration has once again taken the decision to keep the Chowk closed between the peak hours from 9 am to 9 pm.