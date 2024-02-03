Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Haj House Inaugurated Paving Way For Enhanced Facilities For Muslim Pilgrims |

The Haj House was inaugurated and dedicated for public utility in a function in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Muslims undertaking the pious Haj pilgrimage from the Marathwada region will be provided with all facilities at the Haj House.

The monument was dedicated for public utility by State Minority Welfare and Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar. MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Udaysingh Rajput, acting District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, and other officers and residents were present.

Foundation stone was laid in 2014

The Haj House has been established on two acres of land with an expense of Rs 44 crore. The foundation stone of the Haj House was laid by the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan in 2014.

Sattar stated that the Haj House will be a boon for pilgrims going for the sacred Haj, providing unique facilities for residence, travel, and more. The Haj House is a milestone in the development of the Marathwada region.

The best facilities will be provided to pilgrims from various parts of Marathwada, helping them complete the Haj procedures quickly. A sports complex will soon be established at Aamkhas Maidan through the Minority Welfare Commissionerate, Sattar said.

A pilgrim has to pay ₹80,000 extra if he goes to Jeddah from Mumbai by flight. Hence, Sattar will work to reduce this expenditure and urged MP Jaleel to highlight this issue with the central government.

The president of the Maharashtra State Haj Committee, Imitiyaaz Kazi, made an introductory speech. Sohail Zakiuddin conducted the proceedings of the function, while MB Tehsildar proposed a vote of thanks.