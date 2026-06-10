Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gutkha Mafia Attempts To Run Over FDA Officer During Raid In Gangapur | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials were attacked by suspected gutkha smugglers during a raid in Rahimpur village of Gangapur taluka in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused allegedly tried to run over an FDA officer with a speeding car before escaping with a truck loaded with banned gutkha and pan masala.

According to officials, the FDA team had received information about the transportation of banned tobacco products and reached the spot to take action. During the inspection of a truck bearing registration number MH16 CD 8216, officers found around 25 to 30 gunny bags containing banned gutkha and pan masala.

The raid was carried out by FDA Assistant Commissioner Vivek Patil, FDA officer Farid Siddique, officer Pradnya Surse and sample assistant Amol Kamble. After finding the banned products, the team informed the police and began the seizure process.

Before police personnel could reach the spot, a black car without a registration number arrived. Several men got out of the vehicle and allegedly abused and threatened the FDA officials. The accused also reportedly manhandled the officers and challenged them during the confrontation.

Officials said the situation turned dangerous when the accused drove the vehicle towards FDA officer Pradnya Surse. The officers ran to save themselves. Some took shelter behind a nearby temple, while Surse ran to the opposite side of the road and narrowly escaped being hit.

Amid the chaos, the accused fled from the scene. They also took away the truck carrying the banned gutkha and pan masala.

The FDA team later reported the incident to Waluj Police Station. Based on a complaint filed by Pradnya Surse, a case has been registered. Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Shitole is investigating the matter.

FDA officials said a serious tragedy could have occurred if there had been even a slight delay in their attempt to escape from the speeding vehicle.