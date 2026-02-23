Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Green Gold 11 Clinch CMIA Cricket Utsav 2026 Title, Beat Canpack Warriors By 26 Runs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final match of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Cricket Utsav 2026 was played between Green Gold 11 and Canpack Warriors on Sunday evening. Green Gold beat Canpack by 26 runs to clinch the trophy.

Green Gold, batting first, scored 109 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 10 overs. Nikhil Kadam made 48 runs in just 29 balls, while Piyush Bagadiya scored 40 runs in just 18 balls. Priyank Chopra remained not out with 16 runs.

In reply, Canpack Warriors could manage only 83 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 10 overs. Simar Rajpal scored 27 runs, while Balu Pawar added 20.

Piyush Bagadiya of Green Gold bowled three overs and took 3 wickets, conceding only eight runs. He was awarded the Man of the Match as well as the Best Player of the Series awards.

During the prize distribution ceremony, MSEDCL Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachot, Icon Steel’s Ushmesh Rathi, Central Bank’s Nikunj Garg, Ajinkya Save, Naveen Bagadiya, Nitin Bagadiya, Sameer Muley, CMIA former president Sunil Raithatta, Prasad Kokil, Gurpreetsingh Bagga, Shivprasad Jaju, Nitin Gupta, Hemant Kapadiya, Ravi Macchar, and other dignitaries were present.

CMIA President Utsav Macchar, Honorary Secretary Mihir Saundalgekar, Utsav Baheteji, and others took efforts for the success of the event.

Individual prizes

Man of the Series: Piyush Bagadiya (Green Gold 11) – 5 matches, 116 runs, and 14 wickets

Man of the Match (Final): Piyush Bagadiya – 40 runs and 3 wickets

Best Batsman: Nikhil Kadam (Green Gold) – 5 matches, 116 runs

Best Bowler: Ronak Runwal (Canpack) – 5 matches, 8 wickets

Best Fielder: Mayur Malpani (Life Line Mavericks)