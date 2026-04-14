Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Grand Bhim Jayanti Procession Held At BAMU | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand and vibrant procession featuring the portrait of B. R. Ambedkar was organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Tuesday to mark his 135th birth anniversary.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, along with teachers, administrative officers, employees, and a large number of students, actively participated in the procession. One of the most striking highlights of the event was the presence of participants wearing traditional blue turbans, symbolising Ambedkarite pride and unity.

The procession commenced at 8 am after floral tributes were paid to Dr Ambedkar’s statue at the university entrance. An oil painting of Dr Ambedkar was carried at the forefront of the rally, with Dr Fulari ceremonially garlanding the portrait before flagging off the procession. The rally then proceeded through key areas of the university campus.

The procession continued for nearly three hours, witnessing enthusiastic participation throughout. Students added to the celebratory atmosphere by performing cultural dances and playing traditional music, creating a festive and energetic environment across the परिसर.

The event marked the culmination of a week-long series of programmes held from April 7 to 14, which included essay competitions, debates, cultural performances, and academic discussions highlighting Dr Ambedkar’s contributions to social justice, education, and nation-building.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailas Ambhure, deans of various faculties, statutory officers, management council members, and a large gathering of students and staff were present on the occasion, making it a memorable and meaningful tribute.