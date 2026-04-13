Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 150+ Students Mark Bhim Jayanti With 18-Hour Reading Marathon | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 150 students at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University took part in an 18-hour continuous reading initiative to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B. R. Ambedkar on Sunday.

The unique programme was held at the university’s library as a tribute to Dr Ambedkar, who is widely regarded as a symbol of knowledge. Students began reading at 6 am and continued for 18 hours without interruption, organisers said.

The initiative was conceptualised by Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari as part of the university’s week-long celebrations dedicated to Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. The event was inaugurated by Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar.

Several officials and faculty members were present on the occasion, including Director Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Deputy Librarian Dr Satish Padme and Dr Vilas Ippar.

Students from various streams, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and research programmes, actively participated in the reading drive. University staff members such as Dr Lasha Kamde, Dr Yogesh Surwade, Datta Gawali, Subhash Lokhande, Sartaj Shaikh and Rehan Shaikh contributed to organising and managing the event.

As part of the celebrations, a book exhibition has also been organised at the university library from April 7 to April 14. Officials have appealed to students and citizens to visit the exhibition in large numbers.