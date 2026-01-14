Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Gather At BAMU Gate To Mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 32nd Namvistar Din | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of people gathered at the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) to pay obeisance to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of the 32nd Namvistar Din on Wednesday.

Followers of Dr Ambedkar had waged a prolonged struggle to rename Marathwada University after him. After a movement that continued for around 14 years, the name of Dr Ambedkar was formally added to Marathwada University on Jan 14, 1994. Since then, thousands of people have been gathering every year at the university gate to commemorate the event.

People began assembling at the venue in the morning. Ex-servicemen, retired police officers, and others organised a march from Dr Ambedkar College of Science, Arts, and Commerce to the university gate, accompanied by an army band. Tributes were paid to Dr Ambedkar through musical renditions by the band.

The atmosphere in and around the university was charged with enthusiasm. Social workers and leaders addressed the gathering and recalled the contributions of Dr Ambedkar to society. A grand procession was organised from Milind College, in which teachers, students, social workers, and local residents participated in large numbers.

The thoughts of Dr Ambedkar were propagated through banners and posters displayed across the university area. Against the backdrop of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) general elections scheduled to be held in the city on Thursday, an appeal was made for 100% voter participation. Maharashtra Rajya Castribe Karmachari Kalyan Mahasingh organised a devotional song programme, while rangolis were drawn at various locations to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar.