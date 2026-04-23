Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Medical College & Hospital Staff Allege Harassment & Warn Of Protest

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Class IV employees of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have accused authorities of injustice and harassment. They submitted a memorandum to the district collector on Thursday, warning of a protest if their demands are not met.

The memorandum was submitted with the support of the Prahar Janshakti Party. The employees said they will stage a demonstration at the collectorate on May 5. They plan to protest by tying an earthen pot around their neck and a broom to their back as a mark of dissent.

Prahar Sanghatana city president Rajendra Pohal said several demands of the Class IV staff have been pending for years. He claimed that repeated appeals to authorities have not led to any action. He also alleged that acting dean Dr Shivaji Shukre has an autocratic approach and threatens employees with transfer or suspension.

According to the memorandum, there are issues in the promotion process. The list prepared under the Laad–Page committee has been changed. Employees who were eligible for promotion last year have been pushed back in the revised list. The staff have demanded that recruitment and appointments should follow the same pattern as in the municipal corporation.

Read Also Parbhani Civic Staff Warn Of Indefinite Strike Over 4 Months’ Pending Salaries

The employees have also raised other demands. They want new recruits to be assigned work similar to that of existing staff. They have asked for recruitment based on the Laad–Page committee recommendations and timely promotions for senior employees. They have also demanded repairs of staff quarters and the transfer of certain security officers.

The employees have urged the administration to act immediately and resolve the issues. They warned that if their demands are ignored, they will launch a stronger agitation.