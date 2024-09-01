 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gogababa Tekdi Chhatri To Be Reconstructed Soon
Two days back, a chhatri in the footsteps of Gogababa Tekdi collapsed and there was fear that miscreants may steal the stones of this monument

Manish Gajbhiye
Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gogababa Tekdi Chhatri To Be Reconstructed Soon

There are several neglected Rajput architectural monuments in the vicinity of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in the footsteps of Gogababa Tekdi and University premises. These monuments do not come under the archaeological department and thus remain neglected. The stones of these monuments were scattered and some have been taken away by the residents.

Taking cognisance, some history lovers have come forward and sought permission from the district collector to preserve the monuments through the Mahavarsa Samiti. Two days back, a chhatri in the footsteps of Gogababa Tekdi collapsed and there was fear that miscreants may steal the stones of this monument. Hence, a request was made to the district collector and the archaeological department that these stones should be brought to the Soneri Mahal and kept safely until the reconstruction of the chhatri.

The archaeological department immediately brought the stones to the Soneri Mahal and after the permission of the district collector, the chhatri will be reconstructed soon, the officers informed.

