Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Goes To Polls Today As CSMC Elections Begin -- Here Are All Details

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Polling for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections will be held today, Jan 15. The administration has stated that all preparations have been made to conduct the elections in a fearless, peaceful and transparent manner.

The election process will be conducted at 1,267 polling centres across the city, for which 5,588 polling centre heads and police officers of ranks one to three have been appointed. Necessary training has been imparted to the employees, and alternate arrangements have also been put in place, according to administration sources.

The city has a total electorate of 11,17,477 voters, while 859 candidates are contesting the elections. To ensure transparency and credibility, webcasting cameras have been installed at 537 polling centres. In addition, 173 officers have been appointed to monitor the overall election process.

Strong rooms and counting centres have been set up at four locations, including Government Engineering College, Government Polytechnic College, SFS School and Garware IT Park.

The Police Commissionerate has deployed 3,307 police officers and personnel to maintain law and order during the polls. An additional force of 1,928 home guards and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel has also been deployed.

Poll Details

Total voters – 11,17,477

Male voters – 5,74,528

Female voters – 5,42,865

Others - 84

Total candidates – 859

Male candidates – 480

Female candidates - 379

Total polling centres – 1,267

Total employees – 5,588

Counting centres

Government Engineering College, Osmanpura

Government Polytechnic College, Osmanpura

Garware Software Technology Park, MIDC, Chikalthana

SFS, School, Jalna Road